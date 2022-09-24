Man dead, 2 hospitalized after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others, including an 11-year-old boy, are in the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened near 35th and Sweetwater avenues, just north of Thunderbird Road, around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say a motorcyclist was driving with a woman in the back when he crashed into an SUV with a man and boy inside. The motorcyclist died at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The boy was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the SUV driver wasn’t impaired, but the cause of the crash is still being investigated. The motorcyclist’s name has not been released. Roads will be closed in both lanes along 35th Avenue from Sweetwater Road to Willow Avenue.

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal accident in the area of 35th Avenue and Sweetwater road.



North and southbound traffic along 35th Avenue From Sweetwater road to Willow Avenue has been closed down until the completion of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/mLK5VvYcBu — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 24, 2022

