Man in critical condition after hit and run in Phoenix

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Saturday...
A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of 3rd Street and McDowell Road and found a man with life-threatening injuries. Officer say the man was hit by a vehicle and the unidentified driver left the area.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he is in critical condition. No details on suspect or what lead up to the crash are available yet.

