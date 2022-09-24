Man in critical condition after hit and run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of 3rd Street and McDowell Road and found a man with life-threatening injuries. Officer say the man was hit by a vehicle and the unidentified driver left the area.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he is in critical condition. No details on suspect or what lead up to the crash are available yet.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.