Man in critical condition after early morning north Phoenix shooting

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix.
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning.

Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17, around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details about what led up to the incident or the identity of a suspect are available.

