Man in critical condition after early morning north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning.

Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17, around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details about what led up to the incident or the identity of a suspect are available.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.