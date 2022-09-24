Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Cardinals, Rams meet Sunday for 4th time in year

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs in for a touchdown as time expires during the...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs in for a touchdown as time expires during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)((AP Photo/John Locher))
By The Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There aren’t many secrets between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, teams that will face each other Sunday for the fourth time in the past calendar year. There’s also no secret the Rams have had a huge advantage of late.

The defending Super Bowl champions have won 10 of 11 games in the series dating to 2017, including a dominant 34-11 playoff victory in the NFC wild-card round. “They’ve obviously had our number here for a long time and that’s not lost upon us, but we’re just trying to improve,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “The last two weeks, we have started so slow, and we had 12 penalties last week. There’s a lot that we have to focus on. We know they’re a talented team and defending champs, so it’s really been about us improving this week.”

The Cardinals (1-1) are in a good mood after last week’s stunning come-from-behind win. Arizona trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 20-0 at halftime, but rallied for a 29-23 victory when Byron Murphy Jr. returned Hunter Renfrow’s fumble 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime.

The Rams (1-1) bounced back from a rough loss to Buffalo in Week 1 by beating Atlanta 31-27 last week. “I think they know us. We know them,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said of the rivalry. “Every year is a little bit different, players are different, schemes a little bit different, how those players fit into that scheme, all of it. But they’re a really talented football team.”

The Cardinals did beat the Rams once last season, 37-20 in Inglewood. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said facing the Rams — including seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald — is something he enjoys, no matter how difficult it can be.

“I’ve learned to embrace and love the opportunity to be able to play against (Donald) just because he’s not going to be here forever and playing the game forever,” Murray said. “To be able to step on the field with him is an honor and to be able to go to battle against him. Like I said, he’s one of the best ever do it, so that’s how I see it.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up on the sideline during the first...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on smack: ‘Vegas is Vegas’
New video shows Kyler Murray getting hit in the head in Las Vegas
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Las Vegas police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz runs after a catch during the second half of an NFL...
Murphy’s 59-yard OT fumble return ends Cards’ win over Vegas