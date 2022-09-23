Feed Arizona Children
Warmer weekend ahead for Phoenix

Here's your Friday forecast for metro Phoenix.
By Ian Schwartz
Sep. 23, 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mild but humid start to your morning in Phoenix for your Friday.

Temperatures while getting out the door will be in the 70s and 80s with sticky conditions. Plan on a high temperature of around 100 later today in the low deserts. That is two degrees above normal for this time of year. Most of the rain and storms today will stay out of reach of metro Phoenix.

We could see hit-and-miss storms in the mountains, but the flood threat will be diminished for today. The flood watch we’ve had for the past couple of days has expired.

The weekend will bring limited storm activity in eastern Arizona, but the majority of the state will stay dry. Temps will continue to climb in Phoenix for the weekend and into next week. Highs will inch closer to 104 on Monday in Phoenix which is about six degrees above normal.

Have a great Friday!

