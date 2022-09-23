Warm, dry weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the Valley during the early afternoon hours but at a distance. Those storms are not going to impact metro Phoenix aside from the chance for an outflow that could kick up some breezes. The overall trend will be drier as a ridge of high pressure builds into Arizona from the east over the weekend. Temperatures will be running above average for this time of year. For the weekend, expect weekend highs in the range of 101-104.

The first week of fall will feature above-average temperatures across the entire state. Late next week, the temps will begin to moderate a bit with slight chances for rain in the mountains. This is the “pause” in our weather pattern as we await the onset of our winter weather pattern. We’re already seeing signs of the setup, but as of right now, no major storms seem to be on the horizon for Arizona. Either way, October is not particularly rainy for the Valley, on average, with just more than half an inch of rain. And as we’ve been talking about, the long-range forecasts are painting a potentially drier and warmer winter than normal.

On this day in 1926, the remnants of a tropical storm moved into southeast Arizona. Douglas got about five inches of rain.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.