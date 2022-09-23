Tucson man accused of lying to feds about gun used in shooting that left 4 dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP/ 3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say a Tucson man is accused of making a false statement to federal agents investigating a gun believed to have been used in a shooting that left four people, including a constable, dead last month.

On Thursday, investigators said 25-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana made his initial court appearance Monday after his recent arrest. It was unclear if Quintana has a lawyer yet who can speak for him about the case.

On August 25, Pima County constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath were serving an eviction notice to 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell in midtown Tucson. Stansell reportedly shot the two women and a neighbor, Elijah Miranda, before turning the gun on himself.

The following day, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating the acquisition of the gun used in the shooting. According to the criminal complaint, ATF determined that the firearm’s lower receiver was purchased by Quintana in Tucson last November.

Quintana allegedly completed a form stating that he wasn’t buying the lower receiver on behalf of another person. Authorities said federal agents interviewed Quintana about the purchase, and he allegedly made false statements about it. A conviction for making a false statement to law enforcement carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.