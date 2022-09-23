Sedona makes the perfect weekend getaway; here’s the best of September

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Step two hours away from the hustle and bustle of metro Phoenix and into a little rocky retreat in our backyard. Good Morning Arizona took a road trip, albeit a short one, to Sedona. On this Field Trip Friday, we’ll see how this little city that straddles Coconino and Yavapai counties is a world-class destination with majestic views of red sandstones.

What is “consciousness evolution?”

"Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and consciousness evolution.

While you can go into any quiet, empty room to partake in yoga, there’s so much more in a little studio off SR-89A. Taking a moment to exercise typically helps you with strength, balance, and pain relief, helping give you a sense of overall wellness. But here, there’s more to learn.

Valerie Sanjali, the owner of Aumbase Sedona, says they offer an experience that is invigorating, relaxing, and therapeutic.

Sound healing uses the power of vibrations to heal your mind, body, and spirit, while breathwork is breathing exercises to improve your mental health and blow off some stress. It’s different from mediation, which asks you to pay attention to yourself; this is about actively trying to alter your mood and behavior.

A helicopter tour from a familiar 3TV voice

He might not be on "NewsChopper 3" anymore, but he's still flying above our beautiful state.

Red rocks: whether you hike them or do the Jeep tours, there’s a lot of fun there. But there’s one more way to see them and that is by helicopter, and you just might see a very familiar face at the controls. After flying NewsChopper 3 for umpteen years bringing you Arizona from above, Bruce Haffner is now getting up close and personal to this magical place, flying for Sedona Air tours

Getting to the hike

Not everyone has a sporty, off-road capable vehicle to trek into the dozens of Sedona trailheads. Add in the limited parking available at the most popular hiking spots, and you could spend considerable time just getting there. Or you can just take the shuttle.

Sedona Shuttle buses can hold about 20 passengers and provide free park-and-ride shuttle service to Cathedral Rock, Dry Creek, Little Horse, and Soldier Pass.

Best spots to grab a bite

A plethora of restaurants offer up everything from some simple eats (check out Red Rock Cafe for some delicious southwestern food), to a lunch spot with great views (The Vault), or a gorgeous steakhouse (ShadowRock Tap + Table)

And this weekend, the Sedona Winefest returns, bringing with it the biggest wine festival in northern Arizona. While the event got canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and it rained out in 2021. Organizers say thousands are expected on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. After all, there is nowhere else you can visit and sample from 25 award-winning wineries from our great State 48.

