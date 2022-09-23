Sedona draws tourists from around the world, but where do they stay?

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sedona draws visitors from around the world, and there are plenty of options for spots to stay in red rock country. We profiled three that are incredibly unique.

Briar Patch Inn

Briar Patch Inn has been the number one rated bed and breakfast in all of Arizona for ten years running, according to Ranking Arizona. Built in the 1940s, this property features 19 historic cabins nestled into Oak Creek Canyon, with several of the cabins overlooking the creek.

“We don’t have alarm clocks or phones or tv in them,” said owner Rob Olson. “They’re really designed in comfort, where you can relax and spend time with a significant other or just by yourself.”

The property sprawls nine acres, and a daily homemade breakfast is included.

“We’re full right now, but you get a sense that you’re all alone here because there’s so much open space and privacy,” said Olson. “It really lends itself to kind of a retreat feel where you have your own cabin out in the woods and you’re away from everybody else.”

All of the cabins have their own private patios, and the Inn has a designated fishing hole and swimming hole along with a creekside massage area.

Tiny Camp

If you’re looking for a more modern retreat, check out the brand new Tiny Camp homes, also in Oak Creek.

The company has a group of homes in Oak Creek and another in Cottonwood and Clarkdale. In Oak Creek, the 200 to 300-square-foot homes have names like Renew, Flow, Grow and Breathe. Some of them sleep two people, while others can sleep four.

The tiny homes include a small kitchen, a shower, and a loft with a bed, all with a spectacular view of Mount Wilson inside Oak Creek Canyon.

“Even though you might only have 200 or 300 square feet in the tiny home itself, this unit has 800 square feet of patio and deck for you to enjoy, do yoga, that kind of thing,” said Darin Dinsmore, founder of the Tiny Camp.

“The whole idea is to get outside and connect with nature,. And the climate up here is really favorable, even in the summer when it’s hot down in the Valley. We’re in Oak Creek Canyon and about ten degrees cooler than Sedona itself, and probably 20 degrees cooler than the Valley,” said Dinsmore.

The tiny homes have solar panels and recycle grey water, making for what Dinsmore calls “sustainable adventure lodging.”

Sedona Domes

Finally, we checked out some unique domes in the Village of Oak Creek.

“Obviously people who are looking to step outside of a box are looking for something unique and different,” said owner of Sedona Domes, Paul Robear.

The domes were built in the 1990s but turned into an Air Bnb in 2017. They often attract architects and musicians.

“Because of the acoustics, it’s very attractive to people who are musicians, people that have musical background. In fact, we’ve had some producers come from LA to rent it as an AirBnB and stay here to use our beautiful piano,” said Robear.

“Usually people come to Sedona to go hiking and see all the sights and events. But then we get those people that say ‘no, no, no. I just want to be in the domes themselves, that’s what I came for.’”

