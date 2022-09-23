Reward offered for info after deadly shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police seek help finding a suspect involved in the shooting death of a man that happened in late July.

Authorities say the victim, Raymond De La Cerda, 46, was being followed by a white four-door sedan eastbound on McDowell when he tried to drive through a parking lot near 24th Street. Police say that’s when an unknown suspect from inside the car fired at De La Cerda around 11:15 p.m., striking him several times. Investigators believe, then, the victim tried to drive away as he was shot but ended up running his truck into a tree.

De La Cerda was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. No information about a suspect has been released, but police have released a possible photo of the getaway vehicle.

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can contact Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377. Spanish speakers can call (480) 837-8446. You can also leave an anonymous tip on their website at silentwitness.org

