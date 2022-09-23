Feed Arizona Children
Reward offered for info after deadly shooting in central Phoenix

Police say the shooting happened near 24th Street and McDowell.
Police say the shooting happened near 24th Street and McDowell.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police seek help finding a suspect involved in the shooting death of a man that happened in late July.

Authorities say the victim, Raymond De La Cerda, 46, was being followed by a white four-door sedan eastbound on McDowell when he tried to drive through a parking lot near 24th Street. Police say that’s when an unknown suspect from inside the car fired at De La Cerda around 11:15 p.m., striking him several times. Investigators believe, then, the victim tried to drive away as he was shot but ended up running his truck into a tree.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Phoenix police investigating late-night shooting that left one man dead

De La Cerda was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. No information about a suspect has been released, but police have released a possible photo of the getaway vehicle.

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can contact Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377. Spanish speakers can call (480) 837-8446. You can also leave an anonymous tip on their website at silentwitness.org

