Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police searching for driver after hit-and-run leaves man dead in Phoenix

Police say a second car ran the man over and sped off.
Police say a second car ran the man over and sped off.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the driver accused of a hit-and-run after a man was killed in central Phoenix late Thursday night.

TRENDING: Armed suspect shot by officers after walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven, police say

Officers responded to the area of 24th Drive and Grand Avenue, just south of Thomas Road, around 10 p.m. Police say a man was walking when he was hit by a car’s mirror, knocking him to the ground. A second car then ran the man over and sped off. Police say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Details about a suspect or a description of the car that took off are limited, but investigators believe the suspect was driving a sedan, possibly a light-colored one. Detectives are still actively working to learn what led up to the crash. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anyone to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377. Spanish speakers can call (480) 837-8446.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pima County judge rules to reinstate pre-statehood law banning nearly all abortions
A pregnant woman at the doctor's office.
Pima County superior court judge reinstates pre-statehood abortion ban
More than 1 million fentanyl pills were found.
2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history
Police say the shooting happened near 24th Street and McDowell.
Reward offered for info after deadly shooting in central Phoenix