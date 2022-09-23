Police searching for driver after hit-and-run leaves man dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the driver accused of a hit-and-run after a man was killed in central Phoenix late Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of 24th Drive and Grand Avenue, just south of Thomas Road, around 10 p.m. Police say a man was walking when he was hit by a car’s mirror, knocking him to the ground. A second car then ran the man over and sped off. Police say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Details about a suspect or a description of the car that took off are limited, but investigators believe the suspect was driving a sedan, possibly a light-colored one. Detectives are still actively working to learn what led up to the crash. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anyone to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377. Spanish speakers can call (480) 837-8446.

