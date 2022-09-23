Pima County superior court judge reinstates pre-statehood abortion ban

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Pima County judge ruled on Friday to lift a 1973 court injunction against an Arizona abortion ban, which reinstates the pre-statehood law. Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted shortly after the announcement in support of the judge’s decision. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans,” Brnovich tweeted. The ruling will keep the territorial-area law banning abortion in place, with the exception of the life of the mother. It would mandate two to five years in prison for abortion providers. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson said in her ruling that since “the legal basis,” which was Roe v. Wade, for the injunction has been overruled, “it must vacate the judgement in its entirety.”

On Monday, Johnson heard arguments for and against lifting the injunction that prevented an abortion ban enacted before Arizona became a state. Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden argued that after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the injunction no longer applies, so it should be lifted. “Those laws were intended to regulate and limit abortion within the power the legislature had. They were never intended ... to statutorily create the right to abortion,” Roysden said.

However, according to an Associated Press report, an attorney for Planned Parenthood Sarah MacDougall previously argued that if the judge lifts the injunction, the reach of the 121-year-old law should be limited; This is so the law doesn’t conflict with other laws. Planned Parenthood said that many laws restricting and regulating abortion would be meaningless if the court allowed the old law to be enforced without restrictions.

Just this year, the Legislature passed a law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey that criminalizes performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It was set to go into effect on Saturday, but with Friday’s ruling, the pre-statehood abortion ban supersedes it. Ducey contended that the new law he signed takes precedence over the pre-statehood law.

The 15-week law would have only affected about 5% of the abortions performed in the state, according to statistics in the previous three yearly reports compiled by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The state averaged just under 13,000 abortions per year during that time.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.