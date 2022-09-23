Bashas’ celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As part of its 90th anniversary celebration, supermarket chain Bashas’ is donating $50,000 to a local non-profit. The recipient will be announced during a special event Friday morning in Tempe.

The donation is part of the chain’s Community Choice Charity Challenge. Back in July, Bashas’ invited shoppers across the state to vote for their favorite charities. Starting from a list of 32, the pool was narrowed down to 10 charities before Friday’s announcement.

Check back to find out which lucky non-profit receives the donation!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.