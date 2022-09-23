Feed Arizona Children
Bashas’ celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit

The Arizona grocer will present $50,000 to a deserving charity as part of its Community Choice Charity Challenge.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As part of its 90th anniversary celebration, supermarket chain Bashas’ is donating $50,000 to a local non-profit. The recipient will be announced during a special event Friday morning in Tempe.

The donation is part of the chain’s Community Choice Charity Challenge. Back in July, Bashas’ invited shoppers across the state to vote for their favorite charities. Starting from a list of 32, the pool was narrowed down to 10 charities before Friday’s announcement.

Check back to find out which lucky non-profit receives the donation!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

