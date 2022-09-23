Active police situation at Phoenix gas station after shots fired

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active police situation shut down areas near a Phoenix gas station on Thursday night. According to Phoenix police, shots were fired at a 7-Eleven near 24th Avenue and Greenway Road, just off Interstate 17. It’s unknown if anyone was injured or what led up to the incident. Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Phoenix police are working an active scene in the area of 24th Ave and Greenway Rd, Shots have been fired. Please avoid the area for your safety. Follow this thread for information. pic.twitter.com/DUE5Tz5IRx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 23, 2022

