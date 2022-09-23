Active police situation at Phoenix gas station after shots fired
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active police situation shut down areas near a Phoenix gas station on Thursday night. According to Phoenix police, shots were fired at a 7-Eleven near 24th Avenue and Greenway Road, just off Interstate 17. It’s unknown if anyone was injured or what led up to the incident. Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
