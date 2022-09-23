Feed Arizona Children
2 men in critical condition after serious crash in Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash on Van Buren Street in Phoenix Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers were called out just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a crash that left two men in critical condition. Details on the crash have not been released.

Officers have shut down traffic along Van Buren between 48th Street and 42nd Street, not far from Phoenix Sky Harbor airport. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours as detectives piece together what led up to the crash. Click/tap here for the latest traffic conditions.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

