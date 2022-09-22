Surprise Squad helps Valley mom afford low-air-loss mattress

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori describes herself as a stay-at-home mom raising three children when tragedy struck ten years ago.

She was in a car accident that left her a quadriplegic, essentially paralyzed from her shoulders down. From that moment on, instead of caring for her children it was Lori who needed the care.

“It was hard because I went from being independent to where I had to depend on everybody,” Lori told 3TV’s Olivia Fierro. “You just got to look at the positive side. And have faith. Even though your independence is gone but you still got to look forward and look at the bright side. And look at what’s in front of you and not what’s in back of you.”

Lori is trying to raise funds to purchase a medical low-air-loss mattress that will give her comfort while she sleeps. Because of her paralysis, she’s unable to move her body on her own when she goes to bed. The mattress will help relax her body and bones while she rests.

“Because I have arthritis throughout my body, I’m so contracted to where when I have spasms my whole body just feels like a bunch of needles going through it.” Lori is working with the non-profit Help Hope Live to raise money because at $5000, the mattress isn’t cheap and insurance won’t cover it.

“We’re actually not just doing an Arizona’s Family profile visit,” Fierro told Lori. “We are Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. So I would like to present a gift to you from your Valley Toyota Dealers.” She handed Lori an envelope.

With some help from her uncle, Lori opened it up and took out a piece of paper from inside saying the Surprise Squad was giving her the money she needs for the mattress. “Thank you,” Lori said beaming, knowing a good night’s rest was in her future.

This segment is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.