Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health violations for Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for September 21, 2022:

Cuisine and Wine Bistro - 4991 S. Alma School Road Chandler, AZ

4 violations, including:

Green and black organic growth in tomato paste

Food kept past its discard date

Orginal Cuisine - 1853 W. Broadway Road Mesa, AZ

4 violations, including:

Raw pork brains stored above garlic and chili oil

Food debris left on a meat slicer

Papa Johns Pizza - 4645 E. Broadway Road Phoenix, AZ

4 violations, including:

Pre-cooked chicken wings not kept cold enough

Windex and liquid sanitizer not stored properly

Desert Jade Restaurant - 3215 E. Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ

4 violations, including:

Raw shrimp and cream cheese stored at unsafe temperature

Raw beef stored in trash bags

Mariscos El Rey - 830 W. Southern Ave Mesa, AZ

6 violations, including:

Worker using bare hands to prep ready-to-eat foods

Raw fish and shrimp stored above ham

Cheese and eggs not kept at proper temperature

Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores, making the Dean’s List:

Mesa Golfland - 155 W. Hampton Ave Mesa, AZ

Moose Lodge - 9550 W. Peoria Ave Peoria, AZ

Brothers Pizza - 10720 W. Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ

McDonalds - 774 S. Val Vista Drive Gilbert, AZ

Cactus Café - 2115 E. Buckeye Road Phoenix, AZ

In N Out Burger - 7050 W. Ray Road Chandler, AZ

