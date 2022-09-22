Police seek help finding two suspects in Prescott pharmacy robbery

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Prescott Valley Police Department are asking the public for help finding two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Wednesday night.

Police say the two men stole opioids from a Walgreens near SR 69 and Glassford Hill Road around 7:20 p.m. One of the suspects jumped over the counter and demanded prescription drugs from employees, who were not injured during the ordeal, police say. Officers arrived shortly after the robbery and tried to find the two men, but weren’t successful.

Both men are described as in their 20s, wearing black hoodies and black masks. The public is encouraged to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at (928) 772-9267 with any information. You may also contact the Yavapai Silent Witness line at (800) 932-3232 and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.

