Police investigating after two bodies found under carport in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after two bodies were found underneath a carport at a home in west Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Video from the scene shows heavy police presence and crime scene tape at a home near 71st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road.

No information has been released but Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.