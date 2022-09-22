Feed Arizona Children
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital

Police say Christina Leon, 33, assaulted a Scottsdale police officer and detention officers at a hospital.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month.

Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer and, later, a detention officer at the HonorHealth Osborn Hospital near Old Town Scottsdale. Authorities say Leon was off-duty at the time of the arrest, but details about what led up to the incident haven’t been released.

Officers booked her into Scottsdale city jail before being taken to the Maricopa County jail. Phoenix Fire told Scottsdale authorities that they are now conducting an internal investigation. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information.

