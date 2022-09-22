Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month.

Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer and, later, a detention officer at the HonorHealth Osborn Hospital near Old Town Scottsdale. Authorities say Leon was off-duty at the time of the arrest, but details about what led up to the incident haven’t been released.

Officers booked her into Scottsdale city jail before being taken to the Maricopa County jail. Phoenix Fire told Scottsdale authorities that they are now conducting an internal investigation. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information.

