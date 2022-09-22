Feed Arizona Children
Paul’s Car Wash celebrates 15 years of paying it forward!

Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.
Get your car washed and support a fantastic Arizona organization at this year's Paul's Car...
Get your car washed and support a fantastic Arizona organization at this year's Paul's Car Wash, Oct. 17-21 at Desert Ridge Marketplace.(Mirko Vitali via 123RF)
By Paul Horton and Kevyn Gessner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday-Friday, Oct. 17-21, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Desert Ridge Marketplace (parking lot near Kohl’s)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is paying it forward to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona at the 15th annual Paul’s Car Wash.

Paul Horton, Arizona’s Family, and community partners spend the week washing hundreds of cars and encouraging people to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

Thanks to community partners and generous viewers, Paul’s Car Wash raised a record-breaking $300,000 for BBBSAZ in 2021. Those donations helped BBBSAZ break ground on the Devin Booker Pavilion at their new building, which will serve as a hub for the youth in their program to receive peer-to-peer mentoring.

How you can help

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona is the state’s largest mentoring agency, and has served the valley for more than 65 years. Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth by partnering youth or “littles” with caring adult mentors or “bigs.”

