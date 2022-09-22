Mesa-based nonprofit raising money to build a school tailored for foster children

MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are roughly 14,000 foster children in Arizona and a Mesa-based non-profit wants to expand to help.

ASA Now has a community center and healing space designed to help foster kids who may be falling behind in school. Because of the need in our community, the group wants to build a new, physical school for foster children to succeed.

The organization says foster kids are more likely to drop out of school than their peers. That’s often because they go through traumatic life events, like losing a parent or instability in the home, moving placements, etc. Anika Robinson, one of the non-profit’s co-founders and a foster parent, says they want to provide foster children with trauma therapists and the specialists they need to have successful academic careers. The classrooms will be smaller, with about 10 students per room.

ASA Now is hoping to raise about $1 million dollars to operate the school, with donors already agreeing to about $4 million. The group is holding a gala on Friday in Mesa. Here is more information.

