Man thanks Phoenix firefighters for saving his life

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is lucky to be alive and that’s why he’s thanking the firefighters and hospital staff responsible.

On June 16, crews from Phoenix Fire Engine 38 responded to EoS Fitness in Tempe for a medical emergency where they found Jerry Ervin unconscious and not breathing. Because he was in a constant ventricular fibrillation rhythm--an abnormal heart beat that could lead to the heart stopping--he needed to be shocked by paramedics.

Firefighters continued life-saving measures until Ervin arrived at Chandler Regional Hospital, where doctors and nurses were waiting. The 52-year-old has since recovered and this week, he showed his gratitude to first responders and hospital workers.

