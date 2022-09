PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix City Council meeting took a weird turn on Wednesday. A man decided to rap about the COVID-19 vaccine during public comment. He rapped about the positives of the vaccine while wearing an “In Fauci We Trust” tank top, a reference to Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

