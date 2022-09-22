Man in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after a fight ended in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Bellevue, just south of McDowell Road. Officers on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that two men got into a fight when one of them shot the other, and the suspect took off. Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence as investigators work to learn what led up to the shooting and seek out any possible witnesses.

Authorities say the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A description of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

