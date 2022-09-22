Major freeway closures this weekend: EB I-10 in the East Valley, NB Loop 303 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Highway maintenance crews have another busy weekend ahead, keeping the Valley’s freeways in working condition. So, if you’re traveling around the Valley this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation suggests starting Friday evening, travelers prepare ahead of time and check on alternate routes for the following closures.

I-10 closure in the East Valley

The I-10 eastbound will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. The closure will also affect NB 40th Street between Broadway Rd and I-10, but the EB on-ramp on Chandler Boulevard will remain open. Drivers are advised to use EB Loop 202 to SB Loop 101 and WB Loop 202 in the Chandler area. Drivers in the West Valley can use the SB Loop 202.

Loop 303 closure in the West Valley

Loop 303 NB will be closed between Van Buren Street and Happy Valley Parkway, while the SB direction will be closed from Happy Valley Parkway to the I-10 from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 8 p.m. However, crews plan to reopen sections of NB Loop 303 as they work from north to south. The SB on-ramp at Jomax Road is also closed. Drivers are asked to use local streets.

I-17 lane restrictions in Phoenix’s North Mountain Village

The left lanes of I-17 in both directions will be closed between Dunlap to Peoria avenues from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for work related to Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Drivers are asked to prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zones.

I-10 lane restrictions in the West Valley

The I-10 WB lane will be reduced to one lane near Watson Road in Buckeye from Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 4 p.m. and again Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m. for a freeway widening project. Drivers are asked to prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zones.

