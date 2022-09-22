Feed Arizona Children
2 men, woman fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix

Two men and a woman were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in north Phoenix on Thursday.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men and a woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman had to be rescued out of the car. Firefighters say one man and the woman were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, while the other man is in critical condition. It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

