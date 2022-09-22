Lingering showers followed by a weekend warm-up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the final day of Summer, and Fall officially begins at 6:03 p.m. this evening. However, that doesn’t mean we’re finished with 100+ temperatures.

We’ve had a few light showers on Thursday rolling through the Valley and a few storms up along the rim this afternoon. We officially ended up with .01″ of rain at Sky Harbor today. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in the High Country through 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Drier air will start to move in on Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We will see a high of 102 on Saturday and 103 on Sunday. Our average high this time of year is 99 degrees.

The warmer temperatures will also continue into next week, and a few clouds will pay us a visit starting on Tuesday. No rain is expected for the next seven days, just clouds. The good news is that our active monsoon helped improve much of Arizona’s short-term drought, with no extreme or exceptional drought in the entire state.

