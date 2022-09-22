Feed Arizona Children
Lingering rain and storm chances for Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Sept. 22
7-Day Forecast for Sept. 22(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A few showers are lingering this morning across the Valley. Look for a chance for light rain this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms later today. Patchy fog is also possible this morning. Expect a high this afternoon of 97 degrees on this first day of fall.

A Flood Watch is no longer in effect today for the Valley metro area but continues for the high country, including Flagstaff and Northeastern Arizona until 11pm tonight. Heavy rain and flooding are still possible today. Abundant moisture is still in place across Arizona. While this will mostly mean showers for the high country, there’s a slight chance that with more sunshine and daytime heating today, the Valley could get a few isolated storms later today.

Drier air is forecast to begin moving into Arizona as high pressure builds over our region for Friday into the weekend. This will bring an end to storm chances and lead to warmer temperatures. Although the average or normal high in Phoenix this time of year is 99 degrees, we’ll climb to near 103 by the weekend and near 105 for the start of next week.

