Flooding closes 20-mile stretch of State Route 238 between Gila Bend and Maricopa
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:13 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 238 is closed in both directions west of Maricopa following heavy rains Thursday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a 20-mile stretch of SR 238 is shut down between Gila Bend and SR 347 in Maricopa. Chopper aerials show mud covering the roadway.
The closure runs from milepost 4 to milepost 24. ADOT says there’s no estimated time for when it might reopen and drivers are asked to find an alternate route. Check back for updates.
