Flooding closes 20-mile stretch of State Route 238 between Gila Bend and Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 238 is closed in both directions west of Maricopa following heavy rains Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a 20-mile stretch of SR 238 is shut down between Gila Bend and SR 347 in Maricopa. Chopper aerials show mud covering the roadway.

The closure runs from milepost 4 to milepost 24. ADOT says there’s no estimated time for when it might reopen and drivers are asked to find an alternate route. Check back for updates.

CLOSED: SR 238/Maricopa Road closed due to flooding from Milepost 4 to Milepost 24 #flooding #phxtraffic — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MCDOTNews) September 22, 2022

