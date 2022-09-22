Crews rescue overheated dog at Tom’s Thumb in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s not just humans that can be overcome by the heat while enjoying the trails in the Phoenix area. Dogs can too, and that’s what happened on Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. A woman was three-quarters of the way up Tom’s Thumb with her two dogs when the heat got too much for one pup. The dog is a 125 lbs German shepherd named Diego. 911 was called, and Scottsdale paramedics showed up and helped cool him down. Crews then carried Diego down a steep part of the trail. The hiker and her two dogs were taken the rest of the way down on a utility vehicle. Diego was doing much better after five bottles of water, firefighters said, and got into the car under his own power.

Firefighters want to remind dog owners to walk their dogs in the cooler part of the day and limit their pup’s exercise if it’s above 85 degrees. You should also check the temperature of the asphalt or sidewalk. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Hikers should also give their pets plenty of water before leaving the house. While on the trail, try and get in the shade as much as possible.

