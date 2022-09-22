Central Phoenix coffee shop serves up their take on the pumpkin spice latte

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thursday officially marked the start of fall, and while the big chains have been pumping out their pumpkin (and pumpkin spice) products earlier and earlier, it’s not quite the same until the first brisk, 90-degree air hits the Valley.

Good Morning Arizona’s Gibby Parra ventured out to Caffe Vita, off 7th Avenue and McDowell in Phoenix, to try out their lineup of four fall drinks. The coffee shop, based out of Seattle, has been named one of the best places in the northwest for coffee. Arizona’s Family recently headed out to the location shortly before they opened in late July.

“Honestly, new to the neighborhood, we’re so excited to bring a little bit of Seattle to Phoenix,” Sam Spillman, Director of Coffee, told us then.

Well, now they’re open and it’s no surprise that it’s starting to become a hit in the community.

Their arrangement of drinks includes their twist on the pumpkin spice latte, which they call “The Great Pumpkin.” It’s made with all the typical ingredients, spices, and pumpkin pie sugar, but unlike the big competitors, they’re using organic pumpkin to elevate the quality of the drink. Organic, basically means the pumpkins were grown using certain naturally occurring pesticides to keep away the bugs. Gibby took not just one or two sips, but he kept reaching for the drink.

And for those who prefer something a little more refreshing, the “Pumpkin Cloud” features their signature rich and chocolatey cold brew. Check out the full menu below for some other options for those with a particularly sweet tooth.

New Drinks (Fall Menu)

• The Great Pumpkin - Caffe Vita’s take on the PSL, made with real, organic pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices and topped with pumpkin pie sugar. It’s where nostalgia meets a fall classic!

• Pumpkin Cloud - A classic cold brew with pumpkin pie-spiced cold foam, garnished with pumpkin pie sugar. Featuring Caffe Vita’s rich and chocolatey cold brew clouded with layers of hand-frothed creamy pumpkin cold foam.

• Miso Caramel Latte - Calling all sweet tooths and salt tooths! Caffe Vita’s Miso Caramel Latte is made with Jonboy Caramel and creamy white miso paste — the perfect balance of sweet and salty reminiscent of autumnal caramel corn.

• Apple Cider Donut - The perfect hand warmer! The Apple Cider Donut channels the experience of the fall treat with steamed apple cider and milk with a coating of cinnamon sugar on top.

For more information, click/tap here.

