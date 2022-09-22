Feed Arizona Children
4 Mesa homes evacuated after driver slams into block wall, hitting gas line

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four homes in a Mesa neighborhood were evacuated after a driver slammed into a block wall and hit a gas line on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive around 7 p.m.

According to Det. Brandi George with Mesa police, two cars crashed and one hit the block wall. Police then got everyone out of their homes near the crash, but it’s unknown when they’ll be able to go back inside. George said at least one person was hurt but didn’t give details about their injuries or if anyone else was hurt.

No gas leaks have been reported. Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

