2 Petrified Forest National Park employees shot at while driving in remote area
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Park Service and other agencies are investigating after two Petrified Forest National Park employees were shot at while driving in the park on Tuesday morning near Holbrook. Officials say the two employees were driving in a remote area of the park when their car was hit by a bullet. Luckily, they were not hurt.
Officials say that the Blue Mesa Loop Road and all trails in the Blue Mesa area are closed until further notice. The main park road will be open during regular business hours. No descriptions of potential suspects have been released.
