WestWorld announces record-shattering year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale’s WestWorld had another record-shattering year and is already prepping for 2023′s events.

In the past year, the equestrian-centric location has held more than 70 events and has been host to more than 500,000 people.

“Scottsdale represents the full appeal,” says WestWorld Director Brian Dygert. “A big, top-rate, flexible facility supported by an incredible team in a great location with world-class amenities all around. That combination is why we have been able to pull events from California, Nevada, Texas and other parts of the country – what we offer here just can’t be beat.”

Originally, WestWorld began in the early 1980s as just a group of equestrian arenas called Horseman’s park. It wasn’t until 2014 that it got a huge upgrade, adding 300,000 square feet to the space. Since then, WestWorld continues to host equestrian shows, competitions, and hosted the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show and the Sun Circuit Quarter Horse Association--each of these events helped contribute to WestWorld’s $51 million expansion over the years.

The location’s economic impact on the region generates more than $111 million for Scottsdale and $184 million in Maricopa County in 2019, according to a study by ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business. Recently, Scottsdale voters approved yet another investment in WestWorld as part of a 2019 bond election, which will go toward replacing the original barns built around 40 years ago. City officials and WestWorld staff anticipate events to come that will connect the event space with the nearby multi-use sports fields. Want to learn more? Click here.

