Valley nonprofit sees record number of families for assistance as inflation rises

Harvest Compassion Center says around 2,000 families visited the center for food, clothing and more in July and August.
A Valley food bank saw a sharp rise in visitors in July and August amid inflation.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country and it’s having a huge impact on Valley-based nonprofits.

The Harvest Compassion Center says it’s seeing a record number of clients coming in for help with the essentials. The executive director, Nicolee Thompson, says about 2,000 families came in in July and August, which is more than ever. She says there has also been a 12% increase in new families coming in for assistance.

Thompson calls the center a food bank “reimagined.” There are a number of locations across the Valley where families can shop for food, clothing, hygiene products, and more all for free. There are no restrictions or qualifications so everyone is welcome.

Thompson’s family founded the center in honor of her brother, Mitch, who passed away in an accident 18 years ago. “He’d be the one that would be helping everyone on the street,” Thompson said. “We took our lead from him.” She says this is a way to truly make a difference in the community and connect with families.

Inflation is also impacting the number of donations the nonprofit is getting. Here is more information on how you can get and give help.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

