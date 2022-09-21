‘Rock The Walk’ in October to honor Valley women with Alzheimer’s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As September marks World Alzheimer’s Month, we’re getting to know more about how this debilitating disease impacts families in the Valley.

For the team at Pacifica Senior Living Paradise Valley, it’s personal. Deanie Wlodek has an aunt who passed away and cousins currently living with Alzheimer’s. Not only that, but she helps to take care of a friend, Harriet, who lives at Pacifica and is also dealing with the disease. Kristina Koontz, one of Harriet’s other friends, serves as co-captain.

As a tribute and a way to spread awareness, they became involved with the annually held national Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Kristina Koontz serves as co-captain. The group started walking with the care facility three years ago, and in that time, Harriet’s Village has become a top fundraiser for all Pacifica facilities around the country.

Rock The Walk is scheduled for Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music, arts and crafts, food, and special activities for the dogs will be available. To learn more, click/tap here.

