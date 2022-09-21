Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Robert Sarver begins process to sell Phoenix Suns, Mercury

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. The Suns released a statement regarding a potential media investigation into the workplace culture of the franchise, denying that the organization or Sarver has a history of racism or sexism. The statement sent Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, said the organization is aware that ESPN is working on a story accusing the organization of misconduct on a “variety of topics.” The Suns responded by saying they were “completely baseless claims” and “documentary evidence in our possession and eyewitness accounts directly contradict the reporter’s accusations, and we are preparing our response to his questions.”(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Current embattled owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Robert Sarver says he has started the process to sell the teams.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, he said that he doesn’t want to be a “distraction to these two teams” and its employees. While Sarver isn’t the only owner, he carries a primary ownership stake. He had been increasingly undergoing pressure from the team, its sponsors, and the basketball community since his suspension was issued last week.

The announcement comes days after the Phoenix Suns’ largest minority owner and vice chair asked Sarver to resign following a workplace misconduct investigation. One of the team’s biggest sponsors, PayPal said that they wouldn’t renew their partnership should Sarver remains with the organization at the end of his suspension.

Last Tuesday, the NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after allegations of him having a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents spanned over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise. The nearly-year-long investigation confirmed several findings, which NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called disheartening.

READ MORE: Sarver’s actions were ‘dramatically different’ from Sterling, NBA commissioner says

Sarver currently isn’t allowed go to any NBA or WNBA event or activity. The league said the fine will be donated to “organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.”

In vice chairman Jahm Najafi's statement, he said there should be “zero tolerance” for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace.

Arizona’s Family Sports Director Mark McClune is gathering reaction and more information on the announcement.

Ben Bradley contributed to this report through prior reports. Stay with Arizona’s Family Sports for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robert Sarver to sell his portion of Phoenix Suns, Mercury
PayPal plans to end its sponsorship of the Suns after this season if Robert Sarver remains with...
PayPal won’t renew Phoenix Suns sponsorship should Sarver remain with organization, company says
Phoenix Suns vice chairman calls for resignation of owner Robert Sarver
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Phoenix Suns vice chairman calls for resignation of Robert Sarver