Robert Sarver begins process to sell Phoenix Suns, Mercury
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Current embattled owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Robert Sarver says he has started the process to sell the teams.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, he said that he doesn’t want to be a “distraction to these two teams” and its employees. While Sarver isn’t the only owner, he carries a primary ownership stake. He had been increasingly undergoing pressure from the team, its sponsors, and the basketball community since his suspension was issued last week.
The announcement comes days after the Phoenix Suns’ largest minority owner and vice chair asked Sarver to resign following a workplace misconduct investigation. One of the team’s biggest sponsors, PayPal said that they wouldn’t renew their partnership should Sarver remains with the organization at the end of his suspension.
Last Tuesday, the NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after allegations of him having a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents spanned over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise. The nearly-year-long investigation confirmed several findings, which NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called disheartening.
Sarver currently isn’t allowed go to any NBA or WNBA event or activity. The league said the fine will be donated to “organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.”
Arizona’s Family Sports Director Mark McClune is gathering reaction and more information on the announcement.
Ben Bradley contributed to this report through prior reports. Stay with Arizona’s Family Sports for continuing coverage.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.