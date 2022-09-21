Roads blocked after motorcycle collides with FedEx truck in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcycle rider is hospitalized after a crash involving a FedEx truck in Chandler.

The accident happened shortly before noon Wednesday on Chandler Boulevard near Ithica Street. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken from the scene with serious injuries.

Avoid Chandler Blvd. between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road. Eastbound and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Check back for updates.

#TrafficAlert - FYI, we're working traffic collision at Ithica & Chandler Blvd. Both westbound & eastbound ⬅️➡️traffic is closed. Please use Chandler/Alma School as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/z3YONE7jO3 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 21, 2022

