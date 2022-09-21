Roads blocked after motorcycle collides with FedEx truck in Chandler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcycle rider is hospitalized after a crash involving a FedEx truck in Chandler.
The accident happened shortly before noon Wednesday on Chandler Boulevard near Ithica Street. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken from the scene with serious injuries.
Avoid Chandler Blvd. between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road. Eastbound and westbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.
Check back for updates.
