Pinal County man had over 150K child porn videos, images, police say

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A search ended with a disturbing finding that a Pinal County man had over 150,000 child porn videos, images, and other children’s items, police say. In February, Casa Grande police searched 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan’s Arizona City home regarding a theft investigation. During the search, police found guns, drugs, kids’ clothes and a child sex doll. Police also took all of Harrigan’s electronic devices to be analyzed.

Police found, in total, roughly 151,500 child porn images and videos on Harrington’s devices. “This is one of the most significant collections ever encountered on one person’s device investigated by the Casa Grande Police Department,” Casa Grande police said in a statement.

On Sunday, Harrigan was taken into custody and booked into Pinal County Detention Center. He faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and his bond is set at $250,000.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.