New video shows Kyler Murray getting hit in the head in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video appears to show Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray getting hit in Las Vegas.

TMZ Sports obtained the video of the moments after the Cards scored a winning touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It appears to show a man hitting Murray’s head, but it’s hard to tell whether the act was intentional. The next day confirmed that they were investigating battery allegations amid celebrations of the 29-23 victory. A police spokesperson said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime. The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.