Masa Project plans to “Make America Safe Again”

A local organization called The MASA Project of Arizona plans to boost the love and support within our community!

The organization’s name stands for “Make America Safe Again” Project, and the organization’s leader, Erik Sanchez of Scottsdale, is working to bring necessary food water, ice furniture, pet food, diapers and more to those families who are in need after the monsoon floods in the Salt River Pima Indian Community.

Sanchez filled a trailer of furniture donations nd have been traveling back and worth within the community to cover windows and doors damaged by the stands. Recently, the gorup raised almost $3,000 to buy an electric transformer to help boost electricity on the reservation. If you would like to volunteer with MASA, click here!

