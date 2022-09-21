JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!

The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.

All sporting equipment such as skis, snowboards, and golf bags can fly without extra charge. Each JSX ticket includes 2 bags per person, size and weight restrictions apply. When passengers arrive at their destination, the airline offers planeside baggage claim, allowing for a quick pick-up.

“The newest slate of JSX flights to and from Colorado brings an unmatched level of convenience, comfort, and accessibility with no wasted dwell time for busy travelers ahead of this holiday season,” says CEO Alex Wilcox. “We take the stress out of holiday travel so that Customers including the elderly, people with dogs, and anyone who values their time and peace of mind can focus on the festivities of the season, and not the burdens of commercial–airlines and travel.”

From Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Las Vegas (LAS) - starting Nov. 3

This flight will operate daily except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Fares start at $219 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, and gourmet snacks.

From Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) – starting Nov. 3

This flight will operate daily except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Introductory fares start at $199 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, and gourmet snacks.

The company was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign with a 100% score on the 2022, 2021, and 2020 Corporate Equality Index and has strategic partnerships with various HBCUs across the U.S. JSX was also the first air carrier certified as Autism-Aware by Autism Double Checked. To learn more about the airline, click here.

