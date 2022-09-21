Jaime’s Local Love: The Plant Stand of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Plant Stand of Arizona in Phoenix is an 18-acre facility and is a true destination for landscape designers, architects, gardeners, and plant lovers in general!

At its core, The Plant Stand of Arizona is a local, family owned and operated business. From humble beginnings at the Orange County Swap Meet starting in a booth no larger than a parking space, Eddie and Debbie worked 7 days a week to make a name for themselves.

In 1982, the Smiths founded The Plant Stand in Costa Mesa, California, selling houseplants at the swap meet. In 1994, they relocated the business to Phoenix with their young family in tow. What began on a 2-acre piece of land in south Phoenix has increased to 18 acres. The scope of their business has increased drastically since they began. After initially only selling houseplants, the Plant Stand of Arizona now offers a large array of pottery from around the world, exterior palms, trees, shrubs, cacti, premium home accessories, and gift ideas.

At the Plant Stand of Arizona, the family genuinely enjoys meeting their customers and is passionate about helping them achieve their design goals.

Keep an eye on our Instagram page for live sales and event updates.

The Plant Stand of Arizona

PHONE: (602) 304-0551

ADDRESS: 6420 S. 28th St. Phoenix AZ 85042

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: @the_plant_stand_of_arizona

Facebook account: @theplantstandofazPHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.