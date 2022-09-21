Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Harry Connick, Jr. to stop at Mesa Arts Center in December

Harry Connick, Jr. has announced he’s coming to the Mesa Arts Center for two days in December...
Harry Connick, Jr. has announced he’s coming to the Mesa Arts Center for two days in December for his “A Holiday Celebration” concert!(Photo: Georgia Connick/courtesy of Altria Theater)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to the Mesa Arts Center for two days in December for his “A Holiday Celebration” concert!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 23, starting at 12 p.m. for both concerts on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13. Connick will perform a variety of well-known, holiday classics such as “It Must’ve Been Ol’ Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas”, among other hits.

Connick has won multiple Grammy and Emmy awards and received various Tony nominations for his performances on Broadway, as an actor, and as a composer. Millions of his holiday albums have been distributed all over the world, making him a beloved household name.

Get tickets here or call the Mesa Arts Center box office at 480-644-6500 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2013, file photo, Keith Sweat accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award...
Valentine Super Love Jam concert line-up announced
He'll headline Friday night at the Birds Nest.
Machine Gun Kelly coming to Scottsdale for 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series
Get ready for Rosh Hashanah and the holiday season with classic potato latkes.
Get ready for Rosh Hashanah and the holiday season with classic potato latkes
Get ready for Rosh Hashanah and the holiday season with classic potato latkes.
Get ready for Rosh Hashanah and the holiday season with classic potato latkes