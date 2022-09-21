Harry Connick, Jr. to stop at Mesa Arts Center in December

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to the Mesa Arts Center for two days in December for his “A Holiday Celebration” concert!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 23, starting at 12 p.m. for both concerts on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13. Connick will perform a variety of well-known, holiday classics such as “It Must’ve Been Ol’ Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas”, among other hits.

Connick has won multiple Grammy and Emmy awards and received various Tony nominations for his performances on Broadway, as an actor, and as a composer. Millions of his holiday albums have been distributed all over the world, making him a beloved household name.

Get tickets here or call the Mesa Arts Center box office at 480-644-6500 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.