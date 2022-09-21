Feed Arizona Children
Goodyear shopping center ‘Canyon Trails Towne Center’ sells for $41 million

According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in his jail cell around 7 a.m. on Monday.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Canyon Trails Towne Center has sold for $41 million. The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for everyone, from new shopping stores to restaurants and even a physical therapy clinic.

GROWTH IN THE WEST VALLEY: ‘The Heart of Goodyear,’ the city’s brand new civic square opens

David Malin, lead consultant for TriGate Capital, said “The momentum created by securing the multi-family component changed the narrative for the center and allowed us to ramp up our leasing efforts. By the middle of 2022, with the help of SRS we achieved 100% occupancy in the ‘shops district’ and signed transactions with nine (9) new pad users.”

TRENDING: DPS trooper crashes into wrong-way car on I-40, driver arrested

The buyer is the Santa Cruz Seaside Company which says they plan to add a specialty grocer, large format retailers, more restaurants, and a hotel in the future. Malin says there are plans to go vertical with some of the buildings as well.

The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for...
“With the great anchors, shops, and pads, yet so much room for new development and ways to attract new users to the center, the property [Canyon Trails] received a high amount of interest from investors and developers,” said Broker Steve Julius of Newmark, Inc. “The new owners and their team will continue to ride the momentum of the growth of Goodyear.”

