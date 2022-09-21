First Alert Weather Day: Threat of flooding continues for much of Arizona including metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been a cloudy and showery day around metro Phoenix, but for most areas, we haven’t seen a lot of rain. Still, a First Alert continues for the threat of flooding until 11 p.m. Thatflood watch will extend into Thursday night in northern and eastern Arizona, where there will be decent rain chances. However, the rain should end overnight for the Valley, and perhaps it’s the last “monsoon” rain of the 2022 season. If so, it didn’t add anything at Sky Harbor Airport, which, as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, has only received a trace of rain.

The biggest rainfall total we’ve seen around the state is Gila Bend which picked up 1.61″ of rain. Buckeye, in the West Valley, got 1.22″ while Wittmann, northwest of the Valley, picked up 1.30.” There is a chance for brief, heavy rain tonight and a few thunderstorms around the Valley. In fact, the storm prediction center believes some of these evening storms could produce rainfall “rates” of 2 inches or more per hour. Of course, we don’t think the storms will hang around long enough to actually produce 2 inches of rain.

With showers and thunderstorms tapering off overnight, we expect a rather quick drying and warming trend as we head toward the weekend. Look for highs in the 100-104 range with mostly sunny conditions. That’s a bit above average for this time of year. However, we’ll still be looking at overnight lows around 80 degrees and the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.