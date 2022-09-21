First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch now in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona with a Flood Watch in effect for most of the state. That means heavy rain and dangerous flooding are possible today and for parts of the state tomorrow as well.

In the Valley today, look for a high of just 93 degrees, which is well below average for this time of year. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Phoenix metro area until 11 p.m. this evening. While not every part of town will experience flooding or even get rain, it’s possible some areas get heavy rain of over an inch. In the High Country, the Flood Watch goes through Thursday night.

Showers this morning are mainly west and southwest of the Valley during the early morning hours. Showers and heavy rain are possible in the metro area during the morning hours, and even more likely to redevelop between late morning and this afternoon into this evening. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Tropical moisture coming in from the south will interact with an area of low pressure moving by to the north of Arizona today and tomorrow, but drier air moves into the state for the weekend and storm chances trend down. At the same time, temperatures warm back up to the triple digits in the Valley.

