DPS trooper crashes into wrong-way car on I-40, driver arrested
SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A DPS trooper stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning by intentionally crashing into the suspect’s car.
DPS says the trooper intervened as the car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Sanders, a few miles west of the New Mexico border. After the crash, the driver of the wrong-way car was arrested. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Troopers are trying to determine if impairment was a factor. The westbound lanes of I-40 are partially closed at milepost 339 for the investigation. Eastbound traffic was not affected.
One month ago, another DPS trooper made a similar decision to stop a wrong-way driver. On Aug. 21, the trooper used his patrol SUV to crash into a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Tempe. Investigators say that suspect drove more than 10 miles in the wrong lanes before being stopped.
