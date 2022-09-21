Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

DPS trooper crashes into wrong-way car on I-40, driver arrested

The trooper and the wrong-way driver were not hurt.
The trooper and the wrong-way driver were not hurt.(File image courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A DPS trooper stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning by intentionally crashing into the suspect’s car.

DPS says the trooper intervened as the car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Sanders, a few miles west of the New Mexico border. After the crash, the driver of the wrong-way car was arrested. No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

TRENDING: Former Phoenix officer ordered to pay $1 million; sentenced to 15 months for PPP loan fraud

Troopers are trying to determine if impairment was a factor. The westbound lanes of I-40 are partially closed at milepost 339 for the investigation. Eastbound traffic was not affected.

One month ago, another DPS trooper made a similar decision to stop a wrong-way driver. On Aug. 21, the trooper used his patrol SUV to crash into a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Tempe. Investigators say that suspect drove more than 10 miles in the wrong lanes before being stopped.

RELATED: Driver went wrong way for 10+ miles before trooper crashed into him in Tempe, docs say

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizonans' credit card bills are going to get higher; Fed to raise interest rates again
The Dallas-based airline is expanding its access to Colorado with non-stop service from...
JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3
Arizona school districts are facing 2,000 vacancies for teachers.
Nearly 2,600 Arizona teaching positions remain vacant this school year
More than 25% of Arizona's teaching positions are still vacant, data shows