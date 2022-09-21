Feed Arizona Children
Debate over allowing undocumented immigrants to get in-state tuition

Prop 308 on November ballot would overturn measure approved more than a decade ago
Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In November, Arizona voters will decide if Dreamers can get in-state college tuition.

Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college. “It would be life-changing to know that students won’t feel the same way that I did,” said Maria Garcia, a 19-year-old Dreamer.

If passed, Prop 308 would allow all students who attended Arizona high schools for at least two years to get in-state tuition, regardless of their immigration status. In 2006, voters approved a measure preventing undocumented immigrants from qualifying for in-state tuition. Prop 308 would repeal and replace it if passed.

“I am undocumented but I have been here all my life. I have been here since I was 4 years old. I probably went to school with children of people who are opposed to it,” said Garcia.

But others are against the measure. State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita said it is just a distraction from the immigration debate. “They are illegal immigrants and when you come into this country illegally, there are ramifications. So I don’t know why we should be offering an advantage and a discounted tuition rate,” said Ugenti-Rita.

Right now, more than 20 states offer in-state tuition to Dreamers.

